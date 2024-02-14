Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of IMD in Bhubaneswar Wednesday informed that as many as eight districts of Odisha are very likely to experience light rain or thundershower over the next 24 hours.

Upto 8:30am of February 15: As per the Yellow Warning (be updated), dense fog is very likely to occur at one or two places over Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Cuttack, Angul, Dhenkanal, Jajpur and Nayagarh districts.

In the same timeframe, light rain/ thundershower is very likely to occur at one or two places over Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Balasore districts. Dry weather is very likely to prevail over the rest districts of the state.

From 8:30amof February 15 to 8:30am of February 16: As per the weather agency, light to moderate rain/ thundershower is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of north Odisha, Nuapada, Bolangir, Subarnapur, Boudh. Dry weather is very likely to prevail over the remaining districts of the state.

The weather agency forecast no change in maximum night temperature over the next four to five days.

In Bhubaneswar, for the next 24 hours, fog/ mist in the morning and partly cloudy sky later in the day is expected. Maximum and minimum temperatures are very likely to be around 32 degree Celsius and 20 degree Celsius respectively.

In the last 24 hours, the highest maximum temperature of 34.6 degree Celsius was recorded at Bhawanipatna while the lowest minimum temperature of 14.5 degree Celsius was recorded at Phulbani, the bulletin informed.

