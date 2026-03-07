Bhubaneswar: Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty surface winds are likely to affect several districts of Odisha during the next three days due to prevailing atmospheric conditions, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Saturday.

According to IMD, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with speeds reaching 30–40 km per hour are likely at isolated places in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Boudh, Kandhamal, Bargarh and Subarnapur districts until 8:30am Sunday.

Light to moderate rain or thunderstorms are also very likely at one or two places in these districts during the same period, while the rest of the state is expected to experience dry weather.

According to the IMD, an upper air cyclonic circulation persists over Odisha and its neighbourhood extending up to 1.5 km above mean sea level. A trough from this system extends to northwest Uttar Pradesh across north Chhattisgarh and northeast Madhya Pradesh at about 0.9 km above mean sea level. Another trough extends from the same cyclonic circulation to coastal Karnataka across Telangana and interior parts of Karnataka. Additionally, a trough roughly along longitude 88°E to the north of latitude 20°N at about 3.1 km above mean sea level also persists.

For the period between 8:30 am Sunday and 8:30 am Monday, the IMD has issued an Orange warning for Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore and Sundargarh districts, forecasting thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds reaching 40–50 km per hour at isolated places.

A Yellow warning has been issued for Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri and Boudh districts, where thunderstorms with lightning and winds of 30–40 km per hour are likely at isolated places.

Light to moderate rain or thunderstorms are also likely at one or two places in these districts during the same period.

For the period between 8:30 a.m. Monday and 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, a Yellow warning has been issued for Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore and Bhadrak districts. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with speeds of 30–40 km per hour are likely at isolated places.

Light to moderate rain or thunderstorms are also likely at one or two places in these districts during the period, while dry weather is expected over the rest of Odisha.

PNN