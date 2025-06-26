Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has initiated steps to make the state ganja-free and to provide alternative livelihoods for tribal communities drawn into illegal cultivation, Excise Minister Prithviraj Harichandan said Thursday.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony of a walkathon against drug abuse and illicit trafficking, Harichandan told reporters that joint operations by the excise and police departments have already resulted in the destruction of ganja crops across several districts this year.

The minister alleged that members of tribal communities are often lured by drug mafias into cultivating the illegal crop under the promise of financial gains.

“We are also working on a plan to provide alternative livelihood plans for such tribal populations so that they do not indulge in ganja cultivation,” he said.

Harichandan emphasised that the government will keep an eye on drug mafias while sensitising the local population.

The walkathon started from Kalinga Stadium and culminated at Janata Maidan.

Harichandan said the purpose of the walkathon was to create a healthy and peaceful society by keeping youth away from drugs.

PTI