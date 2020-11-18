Bhubaneswar: Odisha has bagged the prestigious ‘Best Marine State’ award, announced the Union Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, Wednesday.

On the occasion of World Fisheries Day November 21 the department will present the award to Odisha comprising of Rs 10 lakh.

This apart, Kalahandi district has won the ‘Best Inland District’ award which comprises o Rs 3 lakh.

October 11, the Golden beach in Puri was accorded the prestigious ‘Blue Flag’ certification by the Foundation for Environment Education (FEE), Denmark.

Blue Flag beaches are considered to be the cleanest beaches in the world.

Puri beach is one of the eight beaches in the country that has been accorded the coveted Blue Flag tag by the FEE.

A beach has to meet 33 criteria including environmental, educational, safety, and accessibility criteria fixed by the FEE to get the tag.

A 870-metre stretch of the beach from Digabareni square to the back of Mayfair Hotel has been developed as Blue Flag beach under the World Bank-funded Integrated Coastal Zone Management Project (ICZMP) of the State Forest and Environment Department and Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

