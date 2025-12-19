Rayagada: A woman doctor in Odisha’s Rayagada district has fallen victim to a cybercrime, reportedly losing more than Rs 12 lakh in a digital arrest scam.

Dr. Mamata Choudhury, Additional District Public Health Officer in the district, filed an FIR with the Rayagada police following the incident.

According to reports, Dr. Choudhury received a phone call a few days ago from someone claiming to be from a courier service, who told her that a suspicious package linked to her Aadhaar card had arrived. The caller also warned that she was facing a serious legal case.

The call was then reportedly transferred to someone impersonating a police officer. The fraudster allegedly instructed Dr. Choudhury not to leave her home until the investigation was completed, threatening arrest if she did not comply. Within two days, she reportedly lost over Rs 12 lakh to the scam.

Police has started an investigation into incident.

PNN