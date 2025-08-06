Kendrapara: A final year Plus-III student died in a fire at her home in Kathiapada village under Pattamundai block of Kendrapara district Wednesday under mysterious circumstances, a source said.

The young woman reportedly died in fire inside the house, though the exact cause of the blaze remains unclear. It is still not known whether the incident was a case of su*cide, an accident or a deliberate act of murder.

Her father has alleged that his daughter was being blackmailed, which he believes could be linked to the incident.

Police had not reached the scene or begun a formal investigation at the time of filing this report.

Further details are awaited.

PNN