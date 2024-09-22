Odisha, a state rich in cultural diversity, is home to 13 Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs). PVTG is a classification by the Indian government for tribal communities considered more vulnerable than other Scheduled Tribes. These tribes represent a unique part of India’s indigenous heritage, each preserving distinct traditions, customs, and livelihoods. While their population may be small, their cultural significance is immense. Based on 2011 Census (latest available), let us explore these tribes, their lifestyles, and how they continue to navigate the modern world.

Birhor

The Birhor, known also as Mankidi and Mankirdia, reside mainly in Sambalpur and Sundargarh districts. With a population of just 203(as per 2011 Census), they live in small, scattered hamlets. Their name translates to “forest people,” and they share cultural similarities with the Munda and Santal tribes. Traditionally, the Birhor led semi-nomadic lives, constructing temporary huts (Tanda) made from sal leaves. Music and dance are central to their lifestyle, with each dance, like the Dong or Lagre, being associated with significant events. In recent years, the Birhor have transitioned to more permanent settlements and have begun to practice agriculture alongside their traditional occupation of making ropes from siali bark and trapping small animals.

Bonda Poraja

The Bonda tribe, residing in the hills of Malkangiri, is known for its unique culture. With a population of 6,675 (as per 2011 Census), the Bonda are famous for the distinctive attire of their women, who wear a ringa (a narrow skirt) and adorn themselves with heavy aluminum neckbands and bead necklaces. Shifting and wetland cultivation provide the primary means of sustenance for the Bonda, who grow paddy, millets and oilseeds. The Bonda women actively participate in commercial transactions, while the men are skilled hunters and marksmen, known for their fierce defense of honour.

Chuktia Bhunjia

The Chuktia Bhunjia live in the Sunabeda plateau in Nuapara. Divided into the Chuktiya and Chinda clans, the Bhunjia’s culture includes elaborate rituals such as seed sanctification and mahua collection. Shifting cultivation, cattle rearing, and bamboo weaving are among their primary occupations. The Chuktia Bhunjias stand out for their unique sacred kitchen sheds, separated from the main dwelling, and their enthusiasm for cockfighting, which is a popular sport in their community. As per the 2011 Census, their population is 2,378.

Didayi

Didayi live in the Konda Kamberu hills of Malkangiri. Their relationship with the Bonda tribe, whom they consider their elder brothers, reflects deep inter-tribal connections. Shifting cultivation remains the primary livelihood of the Didayi, supplemented by the collection of forest produce such as fruits and mushrooms. Horticulture and kitchen gardening have recently gained popularity among the Didayi, with crops like papaya, banana, tobacco, and tamarind flourishing in their villages. According to the 2011 Census data, their population is at 7,250.

Dongria Kondh

The Dongria Kondh, residing in the Niyamgiri hill ranges of Rayagada, boast a population of 8,848 (as per 2011 Census). Known for their exceptional horticultural skills, they cultivate banana and pineapple on the hill slopes. They practice shifting cultivation, relying heavily on the forest for their survival. Their name, derived from the Telugu word Konda, meaning hill, underscores their identity as hill dwellers.

Hill Kharia

The Hill Kharia, or Pahari Kharia, live in isolated areas of Odisha. Traditionally hunter-gatherers, the Kharia collect forest products like resin, honey, and tussar cocoons, and also engage in small-scale agriculture. Their dances, particularly the Jumar, and their music, led by instruments like the Changu, form a vital part of their festivals. Cockfighting remains a popular sport among the youth, bringing the community together in celebration. They are 1,908 in number as per 2011 Census.

Juang

The Juang tribe inhabit the hilly regions of Keonjhar and Angul. They have a strong bond with the Paudi Bhuyan tribe, whom they consider brothers. Traditionally practicing shifting cultivation, the Juang have moved towards settled agriculture in recent years. They are known for their skills in basket weaving and crafting decorative combs. Village life revolves around the mandaghar, a youth dormitory where dances and social gatherings take place. Their populaion is at 8,592 as per the 2011 Census.

Kutia Kondh

The Kutia Kondhs live in the hills of southern Kandhamal and Kalahandi districts. They are primarily shifting cultivators, growing ragi and millets. Their villages, typically uniclan, have houses arranged in rows with common verandas. The village’s shrine to the earth goddess is central to their spiritual practices, and their houses are decorated with intricate geometric and floral motifs, painted by the women of the tribe. They boast a population of 8,636 people, as per the 2011 Census.

Lanjia Saora

The Lanjia Saora, one of the oldest tribes of Odisha, have a population of 11,820. Settled in the forest-clad hills of Gajapati and Rayagada, the Saora are known for their complex magico-religious practices, particularly their ceremonial paintings called idital. While shifting cultivation remains an essential part of their livelihood, they excel in terraced cultivation and water management. The Lanjia Saora also engage in pottery, basketry, and the collection of forest produce to supplement their income.

Lodha

The Lodha tribe, lives primarily in Mayurbhanj and Cuttack. Once labeled under the British Criminal Tribes Act, the Lodha have since transitioned from their hunter-gatherer past. While they traditionally depended on forest products like tussar cocoons and resin, many now engage in agricultural labor, rope-making, and small-scale businesses. The breeding of tassar moths and the collection of their cocoons remain important sources of income. As per the 2011 Census data, their population is 3,112.

Mankirdia

People of Mankirdia tribe primarily live in Mayurbhanj, Deogarh and Balasore districts of Odisha. Closely linked to the Birhor, this semi-nomadic tribe travels long distances in search of forest produce and game. They are known for their expertise in collecting siali bark and crafting ropes and oil-pressing baskets. With a population of 203, the Mankirdia are also skilled in catching monkeys and trapping small birds and animals, which they sell locally for cash.

Paudi Bhuyan

The Paudi Bhuyan, numbering 13,776, live in hilly areas of Odisha, where they practice shifting and settled agriculture. Known as the Hill Bhuyan, they share cultural ties with the Juang tribe. Their settlements are typically located in remote, forested areas, making them difficult to access. The Paudi Bhuyan are adept at collecting minor forest produce, and fishing is a vital occupation during the rainy season. They usually have a common youth dormitory, meeting place, and granary, reinforcing the community’s close-knit nature.

Saora

The Saora are known for their magico-religious practices and exceptional skill in terraced cultivation. Spread across Gajapati, Rayagada, Baragarh, and Bolangir districts, they engage in shifting cultivation, horticulture, and the gathering of forest produce. Their ceremonial paintings, or idital, are a key part of their religious life, now commercialized as a source of income. Cashew cultivation has recently become an essential part of their livelihood, contributing to the tribe’s economic stability. According to the 2011 Census data, they have a population of 5,553.

Odisha’s PVTGs represent a rich and diverse cultural heritage, but they also face challenges. Many of these tribes continue to struggle with isolation, economic vulnerability, and access to basic resources. While some tribes are embracing modern livelihoods, their connection to the land and forest remains strong, ensuring the preservation of their cultural identity.

