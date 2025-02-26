A decades-old Koraputia song, ‘Chhi Chhi Chhi Re Nani,’ has taken the internet by storm, breaking Odisha’s boundaries and captivating audiences worldwide.

Originally recorded over 20 years ago, the song has gone viral across India and is now gaining international recognition, even being played in Gulf nations like Kuwait.

A recent video shared on the Bhubaneswar subreddit shows a drum and trumpet band performing the song in Kuwait.

Watch the viral video here:

This viral hit has inspired numerous short-form videos, with social media users enthusiastically recreating and sharing their versions of the song.

The lyrics tell a heartfelt story of love and betrayal: a man, deeply devoted to his beloved, is left heartbroken when she gets engaged to someone else while he is away.

The song’s soaring popularity has also sparked discussions about recognising its creator, the late Satya Narayan Adhikari. Jeypore MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati has urged the Odisha Assembly to recommend a posthumous Padma Shri award for Adhikari, acknowledging his contributions to tribal music.

“The song has amassed over 3 crore views on social media in the last month, reaching a global audience. Adhikari, who was also a lawyer, was instrumental in promoting Koraput’s tribal music and truly deserves this honor,” Bahinipati stated.

Originally composed in 1991 and recorded in 1992, ‘Chhi Chhi Chhi Re Nani’ is witnessing a resurgence like never before, proving that music knows no boundaries.

PNN