Bhubaneswar: Experts and environmentalists have called for urgent and sustained efforts to safeguard Odisha’s coastline, warning that unchecked development and climate change are placing immense stress on the region’s fragile coastal ecosystems.

Experts expressed their concerns during a workshop on ‘Odisha Coast: Problems and Mitigation Measures’, organised by the Orissa Environmental Society (OES) at its conference hall here Sunday. Odisha, with a 574.71-km long coastline along the Bay of Bengal, stretches across six districts—Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Puri and Ganjam—and encompasses diverse landforms including coastal plains and portions of the Eastern Ghats.

The coast is recognised as a biodiversity hotspot, hosting two Ramsar wetland sites—Bhitarkanika mangrove forests and Chilika lagoon—and supporting rich marine and terrestrial life such as olive ridley sea turtles, Irrawaddy dolphins, horseshoe crabs, diverse fish and shellfish species, and numerous resident and migratory birds.

Speakers noted that Odisha’s coastline also plays a crucial role in the state’s economy, with operational ports at Paradeep, Dhamara and Gopalpur, and more port projects in the pipeline, alongside tourism and fisheries. However, rapid industrialisation, population pressure and climate change impacts—such as sea-level rise, frequent cyclones, storm surges and coastal erosion—are posing serious threats to both ecosystems and coastal communities.

Presiding over the workshop, OES working president Jayakrushna Panigrahi stressed the importance of preserving the natural character of coastal ecosystems to ensure the continued flow of ecosystem goods and services. He underscored that conservation must go hand in hand with development. Central University of Odisha, Koraput former VC (I/c) Sarat Kumar Palita joined as the chief speaker and presented a comprehensive overview of Odisha’s coastal scenario.

He emphasised the strict implementation of Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms to protect ecologically sensitive areas, safeguard livelihoods, and reduce human-induced degradation. Palita also highlighted the need for effective adaptation and mitigation strategies to address climate change impacts. OES president Sundar Narayana Patro called for maintaining a delicate balance between developmental activities and environmental conservation along the coast.

Earlier, OES Secretary Manoranjan Mishra welcomed the participants and announced that the deliberations and expert contributions from the workshop would be compiled and published as a book volume. OES vice-president Lala A K Singh introduced the guests, while joint secretary Surabhi Jain proposed vote of thanks.

Several experts and academicians, including Arun Kumar Rath, Subhranshu Bhusan Ray, Anil Kumar Mohapatra, Anjan Kumar Prusty, Amarendra Narayan Mishra, Sudhakar Kar, Muntaz Khan, Binod Choudhury and Bijay Ketan Patnaik actively participated in the discussions. The workshop witnessed the presence of numerous OES members, scientists and nature enthusiasts, reflecting growing concern and collective resolve to protect Odisha’s coastline for future generations.