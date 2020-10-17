Bhubaneswar: The state reported 17 fresh fatalities due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, pushing the state’s toll to 1,121.

Khurda district reported the maximum fatalities with five people succumbing to the infection. They are a 57-year-old female, a 70-year-old male, a 73-year-old female who was suffering from diabetes, Hypothyroidism and hypertension, a 76-year-old male who was suffering from diabetes and a 37-year-old female. The first four are from Bhubaneswar.

Cuttack district reported two death cases. They were a 65-year-old female, who was also suffering from CAD and hypertension and a-49-year-old male, who was suffering from hypertension and diabetes.

Angul, Balasore, Jagatsinghpur, Kandhamal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Nayagarh, Puri, Sundargarh and Sambalpur each reported one fatality.

They are as follows:

Angul: A 56-year-old male, who was also suffering from hypertension, CAD, BHP, Generalised lymphadenopathy died of COVID-19.

Balasore: A 69-year-old male, who was also suffering from diabetes and hypertension

Jagatsinghpur: A-79-year-old male, who was also suffering from diabetes and hypertension.

Kandhamal: A 53-year-old male, who was also suffering from diabetes, hypertension and CAD.

Keonjhar: A 74-year-old male.

Mayurbhanj: A 58-year-old male.

Nayagarh: A 66-year-old male.

Puri: A 77-year-old male, who was also suffering from diabetes.

Sundargarh: A 64-year-old male from Rourkela, who was also suffering from diabetes and hypertension.

Sambalpur: A 75-year-old male, who was also suffering from diabetes.

PNN