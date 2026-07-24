Bhubaneswar: Former Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik mocked the BJP government for claiming credit for the state’s fifth-place ranking in NITI Aayog’s latest Investment Friendliness Index (IFI), asserting that the achievement was the result of the previous BJD government’s policies and reforms.

In a social media post Thursday night, Patnaik said he was happy that the Odisha BJP is chest-thumping the achievement of the Biju Janata Dal as its own, while also expressing concern over what he described as the BJP government’s mismanagement of the state’s finances.

His remarks came after Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi hailed the state’s ranking, and said it reflected his government’s commitment to creating a conducive business environment and promoting inclusive industrial development.

Majhi was felicitated by industry associations following the announcement.

Patnaik said the ranking was based on the state’s performance during 2023-24, when the BJD was in power.

Glad to share that Odisha has been ranked fifth in the country in attracting investment, as per NITI Aayog’s latest Investment Friendliness Index report prepared on the basis of performance in 2023-24. Odisha has an overall score of 52.4 per cent compared to Gujarat’s 56.6 per cent, he said.

Recalling the state’s economic condition when he assumed office in 2000, Patnaik said Odisha had transformed from a financially distressed state into one of the country’s leading investment destinations through fiscal discipline, governance reforms and the BJD government’s 5T framework.

From bankruptcy in 2000 to standing among the top states in attracting investment is immensely satisfying. This turnaround is the result of sustained reforms, fiscal discipline and transformative governance, he said.

Patnaik also claimed that Odisha outperformed several BJP-ruled double-engine states on key indicators.

He said Odisha’s outstanding liabilities stood at 16 per cent of the GSDP, while interest payments accounted for only 1.38 per cent of GSDP — the lowest in the country.

He also noted that the state contributed nearly half of India’s mineral output and around a quarter of its coal production.

And I wonder where are the so-called double engine governments, he asked.

Patnaik said the state’s investment-led growth had enabled his government to fund welfare and development programmes such as BSKY, KALIA, Mission Shakti, skill development, school transformation, tribal welfare, disaster management, infrastructure and irrigation projects, poverty alleviation and the state’s own food security scheme.