Ganjam: Built at a cost of Rs 1 crore, the new sub-registrar’s office has remained locked for nearly 18 months due to lack of an electricity connection, much to the disappointment of hundreds of people visiting the office daily for property and marriage registrations.

The delay in operationalisation of the facility has put immense pressure on the existing temporary office, which serves more than 100 villages under Ganjam block and the NAC, besides six revenue inspector circles.

The cramped premises lack basic amenities such as seating arrangements, a waiting hall and toilets, forcing elderly people, women and children to wait outside for hours.

Many visitors from distant villages spend an entire day at the office but often return without completing their work, resulting in loss of both time and money.

The new building, constructed by the Works department near Ganjam police station, has fallen into neglect, with vegetation overgrowing the premises due to poor maintenance.

Official sources said a proposal seeking administrative approval for an electricity connection was forwarded by Chhatrapur district sub-registrar to the Inspector General of Registration, Kataka, February 8, 2026, but no progress has been made.

Former Zilla Parishad member and advocate Kailash Palai said he had raised the issue with Chhatrapur MLA Krushna Chandra Nayak, who later spoke to the Deputy Inspector General of Registration.

Palai alleged departmental inaction had delayed the project’s commissioning.

Ganjam tehsildar Sukanta Chandra Mishra said the building had been inspected and only electricity connection and installation of furniture remained pending.

He said the office would be made operational at the earliest.

Meanwhile, the Ganjam Senior Citizens’ Council has urged the state government to open the new office without further delay.