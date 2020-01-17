Cuttack: Odisha’s own Chhapaak girl Pramodini Roul is all set to tie the nuptial knot with Saroj Kumar, who has always been with her since she became the victim of an acid attack way back in 2009.

Incidentally Pramodini will be first the acid attack survivor in Odisha to get married. The ceremony will take place either in April or May. She got engaged to Saroj on Valentine’s Day in 2018.

Pramodini, who is also called Rani by her grandfather, was pursuing her plus-2 courses in Jagatsinghpur College when the attack on her took place.

According to information available she fell prey to the mad whims of an Army man who wanted to marry her. It was one-sided love but even after Pramodini rebuffed his advances, the man proposed marriage to her family. However, the proposal was rejected.

Little did she know then the turn of events that were about to happen. Even after the proposal was rejected, the man continued to pursue Pramodini. One day he waylaid her when she going to college and created a huge furore. Luckily on that day, Pramodini’s friends were with her. They apprehended the man and gave him a good hiding.

A few days later, the attack happened. The man pillion riding on a bike threw acid on her April 18, 2009. She suffered burns on her face and all over her body.

Pramodini was rushed to the hospital for treatment. But then as they say after all bad things good does finally happen. It was at the hospital he met Saroj, a medical representative by profession. Incidentally Saroj was a friend of the physiotherapy nurse attending to Pramodini.

Love blossomed between the two and today Pramodini states that without the support of Saroj, she wouldn’t have been able to lead normal life. “His constant support and words of encouragement helped in my recover. More than physically, I was shattered mentally and it was Saroj who helped me regain my strength,” Pramodini said.

“The doctor said it would take me at least six months to walk, the acid burns that I had all over my body. It was due to Saroj that I started walking within four months,” added Pramodini.

The help from Saroj has reinforced her faith in men. “I probably met a man who intended to hurt me. But then that also led to my association with Saroj who has been a pillar of strength. He is like my shadow today, always at my side,” Pramodini confessed.

Pramodini said that she would invite all acid attack survivors in Odisha to attend her marriage. “Yes, I will certainly do that once the date is fixed,” she stated.

