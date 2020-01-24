Bhubaneswar: State’s revenue collection continues to register an upward trend by end of the third quarter of 2019-20 current fiscal year. By December end, total revenue collection has grown by 8.39 per cent over corresponding period of the previous financial year.

This was revealed at the all-secretaries meet held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy at Lok Seva Bhawan here.

During the meeting, it was revealed that revenue collection has touched Rs 32,097 crore by end of December 2019 as against Rs 29,612 crore during the corresponding period of last financial year.

The revenue generation from non-tax sources has increased by 9 per cent by end of December. The total non-tax revenue collection during April to December 2019 was Rs 9498.17 crore while the collection was Rs 8714.01 crore during same period of previous year.

Similarly, the revenue generation from own tax sources also increased by 8.13 per cent with a total collection of around Rs 22,598 crore against last year’s collection of Rs 20,898 crore.

However, tax collection from water supply & sanitation and forest & wildlife sources has dipped by 23.04 and 22.79 per cent respectively.

Keeping in tune with the revenue generation, the budget expenditure by December grew around 15 per cent over last fiscal year. The total expenditure by December end of current fiscal stood at Rs 82,201 crore against the last year’s expenditure of Rs 71,602 crore.

The utilization in social sector was Rs. 34,400 crore, followed by Rs 11,250 crore in agriculture & allied sector and Rs 9,194 crore in infrastructure sector.

Reviewing fiscal performances of various departments up to December last, Tripathy directed the departments to avoid parking of funds so that actual expenditure would be reflected on the common treasury portal.

The departments were advised to avoid parking of funds with the assurances of reallocation under commitment management and control (CMC) system introduced in the budget making process. The Chief Secretary directed the departments to adopt Mo Sarkar parameters by March 5, 2020.