Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s tableau — a replica of Lingaraj Temple and Rukuna Rath of Lord Lingaraj — at the Republic Day parade in New Delhi has been adjudged the second best.

In total 22 tableaus from 16 states and union territories took part in the parade. Those apart, six tableaus of different ministries and NDRF also participated in the parade.

Of them, Assam’s tableau has been adjudged the best followed by Odisha and Uttar Pradesh jointly being awarded the second position.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will give away the awards to the representatives of the winner tableaus at Rashtriya Rangshala Camp here Tuesday.

The Odisha’s tableaus had showcased the state’s rich cultural heritage. As the tableau with its front portion being a replica of Rukuna Rath and rear portion being a miniature of Lingaraj temple rolled down the Rajpath amidst Odissi dancers’ dance, union ministers Pratap Chandra Sarangi and Dharmendra Pradhan gave a standing ovation. Dignitaries, guests and spectators also welcomed it with a big round of applause.

The tableau was designed by noted sculptor Gajendra Sahu.

