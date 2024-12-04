Konark: The 35th Konark Festival 2024’s third evening showcased mesmerising classical dance performances, featuring Odissi and Mohiniyattam, against the iconic backdrop of the 13th-century Sun Temple. The evening commenced with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp by Puri Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb, joined by Law, Excise, and Works Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan, renowned Mardala Guru Dhaneswar Swain, and other distinguished guests.

The first performance featured Guru Arnab Bandopadhyay and his troupe from Darpani, Kolkata, delivering an exceptional Odissi recital. The program began with Srita Kamala Kucha Mandala, an Ashtapadi from Jayadeva’s Geeta Govinda, celebrating the divine beauty of Lord Vishnu. The piece, a part of Padma Vibhushan Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra’s repertoire, set a powerful tone. Following this, Hamsadhwani Pallavi impressed the audience with its intricate rhythms and elegant movements. The segment concluded with Krishna Katha, an original piece by Guru Arnab Bandopadhyay, narrating Lord Krishna’s divine journey as savior, creator, and guide. The recital was enhanced by the masterful music of Pt. Bhubaneswar Mishra and Himanshu Shekhar Swain.

The second half featured Guru Sunanda Nair and her group from the USA captivating the audience with their graceful Mohiniyattam performance. Their recital opened with GrapathyTalam, a devotional piece dedicated to Lord Ganesh, followed by Kartiyayani Devi, praising the goddess of prosperity. The evening concluded with Madhurashtakam, a poetic tribute to Lord Krishna’s sweetness. The elegant choreography of Sunanda Nair highlighted the profound beauty of Mohiniyattam, leaving a lasting impression on attendees.