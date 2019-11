Bhubaneswar: Odisha Sangeet Natak Academy gave away its highest honours Kabi Samrat Upendra Bhanja Award and Academy awards for the year 2017 and 18 in a colourful ceremony at Bhanjakala Mandap here, Wednesday.

Eminent Odissi vocalist Shyamamani Devi of Cuttack and well known Daskathia artiste Upendra Kumar Panigrahi of Ganjam received Kabi Samrat Upendra Bhanja Samman for the year 2017 and 2108 respectively.

Odia Language, Literature and Culture Minister Jyotiprakash Panigrahi gave away the awards. The award carries a cash award of Rs 1 lakh.

On this occasion, Academy awards were conferred upon artistes in 15 different categories for the year 2017 and 18.

Here’s the list of awarded artists.

2017

Odisha Vocal Music: Santilata Barik Chhotray

Hindustani Vocal Music: Alaka Chand

Instrumental Music (string instrument): Ravishankar Pradhan

Instrumental Music(Percussion): Kalindi Charan Parida

Light Classical Music: Sudha Mishra

Folk Instrument: Alok Prakash Das

Folk Music: Gobinda Chandra Panigrahi

Script Writing: Hemendra Mohapatra

Acting (2nos): Brundaban Barik, Bidyut Prabha Patnaik

Direction: Prasanna Mishra

Stage Craft: Antarjyami Panda

Odissi Dance: Brajakishore Mallick

Folk Dance: Neelkantha Tarai

Folk Drama: Keshranjan Pradhan

Geeti Kabita: Minakshi Devi

2018

Odisha Vocal Music: Simanchal Das

Hindustani Vocal Music: Harihar Rath

Instrumental Music (String instrument): Ramesh Chandra Das

Instrumental Music (Percussion): Radha Kanta Nanda

Light Classical Music: Geeta Dash

Folk Instrument: Santosh Suna

Folk Music: Bithika Chatterjee

Script Writing: Sudhansu Nayak

Acting (2nos): Niranjan Sahu, Laxmipriya Mishra

Direction: Haren Kumar Sahu

Stage Craft: Sangram Keshari Maharana

Odissi Dance: Meera Das

Folk Dance: Maguni Jena

Folk Drama: Bijay Kumar Bahali

Geeti Kabita: Badri Mishra

