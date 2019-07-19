Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s 11-year old tennis sensation Sohini Mohanty has won yet another singles title. The youngster won the under-12 girls’ singles title in the AITA Super Series tournament at Guwahati. In the final she beat Sarai Gogulamanda who is a student of the Sania Mirza Tennis Academy in Hyderabad. Sohini won 7-6 (7-3), 3-6, 6-3. She also finished runners-up in the girls’ doubles. Sohini, who is a student of Loyola School, has now won over 41 AITA titles at the all-India level in the last 18 months or so.

Incidentally Sohini has also been awarded a scholarship for three months by the Celsius Tennis Academy in Sarasota, Florida. During her scholarship period, Sohini will also get to play a few junior level tournaments, including one at the prestigious Orange Bowl Stadium in Miami.

Sohini has been doing really well under the guidance of coach Farhan Ali who feels that if she gets proper facilities, she will go a long way. Sohini has constantly beating players who are quite older than her. She regularly plays in the under-14 category also and beats players who are physically much stronger than her.

PNN

