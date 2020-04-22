Jaipur: The spiritual head of the Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti shrine in Ajmer has appealed to the Muslims to offer prayers at homes instead of visiting mosques during the holy month of Ramzan.

He also exhorted them to maintain social distancing while offering namaz at homes to combat the coronavirus threat.

“The Muslims of the country should stay at homes and offer namaz there instead of going to mosques. They should maintain social distancing.

Parents should make sure that after Roza iftar (breaking of fast), their children should continue to stay at homes,” the shrine’s spiritual head or Dargah Deewan, Zainul Abedin Ali Khan, said.

He said people should strictly follow the advisories and guidelines of the central as well as the state governments and also cooperate with the district administration during the ongoing lockdown period.

PTI