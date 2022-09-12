Jajpur: The state government has completed satellite mapping of 29 black stone mines under Dharmasala block of Jajpur district but the absence of government officials during the process has sparked doubts over the assessment of losses. It has been alleged that undue favour has been shown to some influential leaseholders during the satellite mapping of their mines. It is also alleged that some influential leaseholders who are in the ruling party are opposing the satellite mapping as it may expose the irregularities they have carried out during mining. People apprehend that this time the lessees might be able to give slip due to lack of coordination among various government agencies.

On being directed by the state government, the district administration has hired a private agency ‘My World Consultancy Agency’ to carry out the satellite mapping of the mines. Speculations are rife whether the satellite mapping will at all be able to crack the large-scale irregularities committed in mining of black stone at Barada No-1 quarry in the district.

Reports said that rampant mining and trade of black stone is being carried out in the hills of the reserve and non-reserve forest areas under Dharmasala block. The lessees have allegedly extracted excessive stones from these mines than the prescribed limits and transported it in fake transit forms in alleged connivance of revenue, police, forest, local public representatives and district officials.

Several cases have been filed in Orissa High Court, state Lokayukta and National Green Tribunal but the illegal mining is yet to be stopped. The impacts of illegal mining have been severe. The water bodies near the mines have been polluted while people live with constant dust pollution. The affected villagers have lodged several protests with the government agencies but to no avail and police are backing the lessees. Jenapur police have lodged over 70 cases against the protestors but very few cases against the lessees and traders where there over 500 mines including sanctioned and illegal mines. Over 25 labourers have been crushed to death while working in these mines.

However, police have termed these deaths to have occurred because of other reasons. The state government woke up to the rampant loot of black stones and ordered for satellite mapping of the mines after questions were raised in the state Assembly in its session in March. Meanwhile, four lessees have been asked to pay Rs 105.87 crore after satellite mapping but the district administration is yet to collect a pie from them.

Earlier, lessees have been directed to pay penalty but the matters are sub-judice in court. They have been able to give slip to the government as the district administration failed to produce necessary papers in court in time. The illegal mining at Barada quarry No-1 is a case in this point. The quarry measuring 2 acre and 50 decimal was given on lease to one Prahallad Lenka in 2017-18. Lenka was approved for mining of black stone of 1,764 cubic metre from this 2 acre 50 decimal area.

He however, extracted stones from 7 acre of land more than the prescribed limits. He is alleged to have extracted 30 lakh tonne of black stone annually which amounts to 1.50 crore tones total during last five years. When contacted, Dharmasala tehsildar Swagat Das said currently only border areas are being aligned in satellite mapping. The government will remain present and take note of any irregularities when the actual measurement will be done.