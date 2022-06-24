Bhubaneswar: Taking suo motu cognizance of the death of a man by self-immolation in front of the Kishan Nagar police station in Salipur area of Cuttack district Thursday, the Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) asked Friday the Director General Police (DGP) to conduct a probe and submit the report by the next hearing scheduled for July 25.

The deceased identified as Gunanidhi Bisoi, 52, was a resident of Isanibrahmapur Sai Paru village under Kishan Nagar police limits. The nephew of Gunanidhi, Sagar, had reportedly assaulted him around five days back following a land dispute between the two families. Gunanidhi sustained severe head injuries.

Gunanidhi lodged a complaint with Kishan Nagar police seeking action against the accused nephew. He had also lodged a complaint with the Cuttack Rural SP B Jugal Kishore Kumar. The police registered a case (103/22) but no action was initiated for four days.

Feeling helpless due to the alleged inaction by police, Gunanidhdi set himself on fire after pouring petrol Thursday. Locals and police rescued him and rushed him to a hospital in Cuttack where he succumbed Friday.

Soon, the local people gathered at the police station and started raising slogans against the cops. The IIC of Kishan Nagar police station, Sasmita Rana, left the police station fearing violent backlash from the villagers.

The rights panel took note of apathy of Kishannagar police and directed the DGP to probe the matter. “This being a very serious matter, the commission takes suo motu cognizance in this matter. Let notice be issued to the DG & IG of Police, Odisha requiring him to cause enquiry into the matter and submit the report by the next date,” read the OHRC order.