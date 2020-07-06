Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) has directed the Bolangir Collector to ensure the transfer of a differently-abled Anganwadi worker to a centre near her residence with immediate effect.

The directive came in response to a petition filed by the Anganwadi worker, Mamatarani Panda. According to the petition, a differently-abled Panda used to commute to the Chudapali Anganwadi centre (C), which was about two kilometres away from her residence, with her brother. However, things turned upside down as her brother died November 20, 2015.

On the other hand, she was given the additional charge of Chudapali Anganwadi centre (B), which is located just a few meters away from her residence, after the worker in-charge of the centre died January 24, 2017.

As Chudapali centre was nearby, Panda applied for a regular engagement at the centre when the authorities released an advertisement for the vacant position at the centre.

“She also requested the authorities to consider her plight. Without paying heed to her request, the authorities, however, appointed another person at the Chudapali centre November 14, 2019,” said a source quoting Panda’s plea.

With no relief in sight, Panda approached the OHRC. She had even applied for mutual transfer between the incumbent worker in-charge of Anganwadi centre and herself. The District Social Welfare Officer (DSWO) has also reportedly approved the mutual transfer. But it was stopped due to the orders by the sub-collector.

The OHRC asked the DSWO and sub-collector to submit a report in this regard by August 7.