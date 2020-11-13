Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) has directed the state government not to deploy Sandhyarani Jena, IIC of Patna police station in Keonjhar who had beaten up an accused in a land dispute case, in any field duty for two years. The OHRC has also barred her from deployment at any police station for two years.

The OHRC has recommended the government to send Jena for special training on how to deal with the accused.

“The commission finds Sandhyarani Jena guilty of custodial violence and therefore, she should not be given any field duty nor be posted at any PS for a period of two years,” the OHRC order reads.

The rights body had also awarded an interim compensation of Rs 10,000 to the victim, Chitta Ranjan Mohanta, alias Raju of Talasarua village in Saharapada block in Keonjhar district, May 19.

Notably, Jena was caught in a viral video beating and kicking Mohanta at the Patna police station a few months ago. She was later suspended by DGP Abhay when the video went viral after two months after the incident.