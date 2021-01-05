Rourkela/Bhubaneswar: In connection with a minor boy allegedly being subjected to third-degree torture at Udit Nagar police station in Rourkela city of Sundargarh, the Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) asked the Rourkela SP to submit a report by February 15.

According to a source, the minor was taken to the police station December 28 for his involvement in a mobile theft case. Instead of sending him to Swadhar Home, the police detained him inside the police station.

The boy is an orphan staying with his grandparents at Timber Colony. His family members alleged that third-degree torture was inflicted on him during interrogation. During interrogation, he was stripped, beaten up black and blue and then was subjected to electric shocks.

While the Child Welfare Committee and Childline have already initiated a probe into it, the OHRC has registered a suo motu case and issued notice to Rourkela SP to launch a probe into the incident and submit the report by February 15.

