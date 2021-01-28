Bhubaneswar: Fuel prices here were hiked again with petrol increasing by 61 paisa and diesel by 64 paisa. The revised rates for petrol and diesel in the city stood at Rs 86.97 and Rs 83.32 respectively.

Fuel prices, which vary from state to state depending on local sales tax or VAT, are now at record high levels in the country.

In Sriganganagar, regular petrol costs Rs 98.40 per litre and premium or branded petrol comes for Rs 101.15 a litre. Branded petrol in Delhi comes for Rs 89.10 a litre and for Rs 95.61 in Mumbai.

The main difference between regular and premium fuel grades is the octane number. Regular fuel has a lower octane number – 87, while Premium fuel generally gets a 91 octane rating or higher.

State-owned fuel retailers – IOCL, BPCL and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) – had January 6, resumed daily price revision after nearly a month-long hiatus.

PNN