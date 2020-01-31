Bhubaneswar: The state government, Friday, announced that Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2020 will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode for all post-graduate courses.

In an Apex Committee meeting held here, OJEE chairman Sudip Kumar Chand said that while dates and schedule will soon be announced, it is planned that the OJEE will be held online. Moreover, special provision of mock tests will be made for the students, he added.

“It is proposed to conduct OJEE 2020 only by CBT for all courses including B Pharma, lateral entry to B. Pharma, Int. MBA, lateral entry to B.Tech ( for diploma qualified students), lateral entry to B.Tech (for Bsc qualified students), MCA, lateral entry to MCA, MBA, M.Tech, M.Arch, M.Plan, and M.Pharma courses,” the official notification said.

Sources believe that e the OJEE will be conducted in the first week of May. Furthermore, for the rest of the courses, it will be pen- paper based.