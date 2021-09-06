Bhubaneswar: Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE)-2021 began today in 57 centres throughout the state’s 30 districts and will end by September 18.

A total of 55,500 students have registered for the CBT-based admission exam.

Exam centres have been set up in Kolkata, Ranchi, and Patna, in addition to Odisha. On exam days, the test will be held in three shifts: 9.00 a.m.–11.00 a.m., 12.30 p.m.–2.30 p.m., and 4.00 p.m.–6.00 p.m.

Originally, the OJEE-2021 was supposed to take place in June. However, due to the second wave of COVID-19, it was postponed.

The OJEE exam is held for admissions to government and private universities and colleges in Odisha for B.Pharm, MBA, MCA, M.Tech, M.Tech (Part Time), M.Arch, M.Plan, M.Pharma, Int MBA, and Lateral Entry to B.Tech, BPharm, and MCA degrees. From October 12 to October 19, the OJEE 2020 exam was held.