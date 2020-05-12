Bhubaneswar: Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) authorities will conduct a special entrance examination for the first year B.Tech courses in all government and private engineering college of Odisha.

The special examination will be held for seats left vacant after the first phase of OJEE counselling in view of the rescheduling of the 2020-21 academic session due to the ongoing lockdown.

A notification in this context has also been issued on the official website of OJEE. According to the notification, the last date to register online is May 31. The candidates will be able to pay the application fee until June 5.

The candidates have been advised to check the eligibility criteria before filling out their application forms.

The detailed schedule regarding the revised dates for downloading the admit cards and the examination will be notified in due course of time on the assessment of COVID and lockdown situation after May 17.

The syllabus for OJEE 2020 special entrance exam will be as per the JEE Main 2020 syllabus. Candidates have been advised to visit www.oiee.nic.in for any other details regarding the examination.