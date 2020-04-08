Papadahandi: Following state government advisory, the block administration in Papadahandi under Nabarangpur district delivered old-age pension to beneficiaries’ at their doorsteps. On Wednesday, the block administration distributed pension to 465 beneficiaries from 23 panchayats.

Notably the state government had issued an order; the monthly old-age pension to 48 lakh beneficiaries in Odisha, would be delivered at their doorsteps to avoid overcrowding.

The state government had asked various district collectors, municipal commissioners and block level executive officers to make arrangements accordingly keeping in mind the social distancing guidelines.

Following the order of state government, the district administration has appointed various field level functionaries in every blocks of the state for smooth delivery of ration and old age pension to the people.

To ensure availability of adequate money in the time of crises, the state government has earlier announced to provide monthly old age pension of four months (April-July) under National Social Assistance Programme and Madhu Babu Pension Yojana.

Under the guidance of BSSO Nagendra Pattnaik, Block Panchyat Executive Officer, Junior Engineer and Sarapanchs of various panchayat distributed the old age pension to each and every beneficiary at their door steps.

The pension will help in providing financial assistance to the beneficiaries during this lockdown.

