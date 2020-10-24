Mumbai: Actor Ajaz Khan who often stays in limelight due to his controversial statements has once again landed in soup.

A video of Ajaz is going viral on social media in which he is seen saying abusive words against Brahmins.

This video, which has gone viral on social media, is not a recent one but a year old. Ajaz uploaded it on his YouTube channel September 8, 2019 after a young man from Delhi was lynched.

In the video, Ajaz allegedly says some abusive words towards Brahmins.

The incident on which this video was made also took place last year and the police denied any communal angle in the investigation. Now this video has once again gone viral.

After these videos surfaced, social media started demanding for his arrest.

BJP leader Kapil Mishra tweeted, “Apology is not possible after what Ajaz Khan has said. There is terrible anger among the people, and immediate legal action against him is the only option. I hope that the state government and law and order authorities will understand its seriousness soon.”

21 October 2018, Ajaz was arrested by Narcotics Cell of Mumbai police for having drugs in the form of ecstasy tablets.

Ajaz was seen in the music video Pal Pal along with Saher Afsha released by T-series 26th September 2020.

He has starred in movies such as Rakta Charitra and Allah Ke Banday and acted in several television daily soaps including Rahe Tera Aashirwaad and Kahaani Hamaaray Mahaabhaarat Ki. Ajaz is known for his appearance in Bigg Boss 7. He also appeared on the TV show Comedy Nights with Kapil.