Denver: Five-time Olympic swimming medallist Klete Keller has been charged with participating in a deadly riot at the US Capitol. However, Klete Keller was released from federal custody Thursday. However, he has been ordered to stay away from Washington till the inaugural function of Joe Biden.

Keller lives in Colorado. He appeared during a brief hearing in the federal court here following his arrest on charges brought by prosecutors in Washington. At the insistence of prosecutors, Magistrate Judge Michael E. Hegarty said Keller will not travel to Washington before January 21.

The court said that after January 21, Keller will be allowed to travel to Washington for court appearances and to meet with his lawyers. However, he must ask for permission for future visits to see his children in North Carolina after a trip already scheduled for this weekend.

Keller did not have to pay money to be released. He promised to appear at future court hearings and comply with other standard conditions, including not possessing firearms.

Keller was charged Wednesday in federal court in Washington. It happened after a video emerged that appeared to show him among those storming the Capitol last week.

Screenshots from the video were included in a court document charging him with knowingly entering a restricted building to impede an official government function, disorderly conduct, and obstructing law officers.

Thousands of supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol during a joint session of Congress January 6 while lawmakers met to formalize the victory of President-elect Joe Biden.

The 38-year-old Keller competed in the 2000, 2004 and 2008 Summer Olympics. He captured two gold medals and a silver as a member of the 800m freestyle relay, as well as a pair of individual bronzes in the 400m freestyle segment.

Keller’s alleged participation in the Capitol protest was first reported this week by ‘SwimSwam’. It is a site dedicated to covering competitive swimming and other aquatic sports.

SwimSwam said at least a dozen people within the sport have identified the man as Keller after reviewing the video and screenshots.