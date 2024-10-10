Srinagar: Omar Abdullah was Thursday unanimously elected as the leader of the National Conference legislature party, party president Farooq Abdullah said here.

“A meeting of the legislature party was held where everyone unanimously chose Omar Abdullah as its leader,” the senior Abdullah said.

He said a meeting of the pre-poll alliance partners would be held Friday to take the process of government formation further.

Earlier, all the newly elected MLAs of the National Conference (NC) met at party headquarters Nawa-i-Subah to elect their leader, who is most likely to be the chief minister as well, in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly.

The NC has emerged as the single largest party in the assembly polls with 42 seats and has a comfortable majority in the 95-member House as its alliance partners Congress and CPI(M) have won six seats and one seat respectively.

The meeting was convened by party president and Omar’s father Farooq Abdullah.

