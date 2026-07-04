Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government led by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is facing severe criticism over allegations that a “textbook purchased under the Samagra Shiksha Scheme glorifies separatist leaders and terrorists”.

Jammu and Kashmir Peoples’ Forum (JKPF), a social and non-political organisation, has strongly criticised the Chief Minister Omar Abdullah alleging that a textbook purchased under the Samagra Shiksha Scheme glorifies separatist leaders and terrorists such as the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) founder Maqbool Bhat.

Critics and civil society members said that school libraries have been supplied with literature that romanticises militancy and have demanded strict action against the experts who recommended the book and the officials of the Samagra Shiksha Scheme.

The critics have demanded that the Union Territory government must initiate criminal prosecution against those responsible for the book’s distribution.

It is also alleged that the incident is a serious oversight by the elected Jammu and Kashmir government.

This follows earlier friction where Omar Abdullah’s administration distanced itself from a controversial ban by the Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha on 25 books that were also alleged to glorify terrorism.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah had said that the ban issue was handled entirely by the Union Home Department, which falls under the L-G’s control.

The J&K Peoples Forum has alleged that the book, titled “Great Personalities and Legends of J&K (Series-4)”, portrays separatist leaders and those linked to terrorism — including Syed Ali Shah Geelani — as “great personalities”.

It must be mentioned that under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), distributing literature on behalf of a terrorist organisation declared as an “unlawful association” under the UAPA can lead to severe criminal charges.

Overall, while the UAPA punishes actions that threaten the sovereignty and integrity of India, the Judiciary has set precedents protecting free speech by requiring proof of actionable intent behind the literature rather than just holding it.