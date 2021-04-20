Mumbai: Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Arshi Khan is often in the headlines for some reason or the other. Nothing surprises her usually. However, a recent development has shocked and horrified her. A video of Arshi Khan has gone viral.

In the video the Bigg Boss contestant is seen at the airport. As is the case, these days a fan is seen walking up to Arshi and requesting her for a selfie. Arshi is also seen posing without any hesitation. However, the trouble starts then. The man after clicking the selfie, suddenly kisses Arshi’s hand. The actor’s startled expression portrays how nervous and shocked Arshi felt by the man’s sudden action.

The video of this incident has been shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani. A surprised Arshi can be heard saying, “Come on, let’s go from here.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

The act of the man has been criticised by most of the netizens. They have said that man did a disgusting act and should not have kissed Arshi’s hand.

On the professional front, she will soon be seen in a web series. She has been paired with Ravi Bhatia who has played a prominent role in the serial Jodha Akbar.

According to reports, Arshi shot for the project before entering the Bigg Boss 14 house. She resumed and completed the shoot after being evicted from Bigg Boss.