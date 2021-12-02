Bengaluru: Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar Thursday stated that all five contacts of Omicron infected persons who tested positive for Covid-19 have been isolated and treated at a government hospital.

“I am in constant touch with doctors. There is no problem as such. The patients are not showing any severe symptoms. Only mild symptoms are found and that is solace for us,” he added.

However, Sudhakar also underlined that they can’t predict the spread of Omicron virus in the state. “We are not in a position to tell how the spread of the new variant will be,” he stated.

Both the infected persons had taken two doses of Covid vaccination, he added.

However, he added: “There is no need to panic as we have observed no severe symptoms associated with Omicron virus. We have seen severe symptoms including breathing issues in the Delta variant. However, no such severe symptoms are found among those affected with Omicron strain in the state. However, precautions should be taken.”

Sudhakar noted that the Omicron virus could be detected early because of aggressive testing conducted by health authorities in Karnataka. The primary and secondary contacts of two infected persons were not only found but they were tested and retested. The infected person who went to Dubai used a taxi to reach the Bengaluru airport and authorities have kept complete track of it, he added.

Another infected person with the new variant is a local 46-year-old doctor. He developed symptoms of severe weakness, fever, and fatigue before testing. After finding high viral load in the body, his sample was sent for genome sequencing. The result came on Thursday, he said.

The South African national who tested for Omicron virus had travel history, but the doctor didn’t have any travel history. After primary and secondary contacts were diagnosed, five have tested positive, the Minister said.

“I have spoken with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on increasing testing and tracking especially at airports. More stringent measures are needed and I appeal to people to wear masks,” he added.

Sudhakar also urged the people to get a second dose of vaccine immediately. “Avoid attending big functions, indoor functions, and being in groups. Chief Minister Bommai has spoken to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and got suggestions in this regard. He will hold a meeting of the Health Department and BBMP authorities. Karnataka is on top as far as initiating precautionary measures are concerned,” he said.

IANS