Mumbai: Chhichhore actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise has shocked the entire nation. The 34-year-old actor died by suicide June 14 at his Bandra residence. Today, it’s been a month after Sushant left for his heavenly abode.

Paying their tribute to the late actor, fans have been posting throwback pictures and videos. Instagram and other social media apps are filled with tribute videos for Sushant Singh Rajput.

Meanwhile, actress Ankita Lokhande, who shared a cordial relationship with the star, has posted for the first time on her Instagram today after one month to Sushant’s shocking demise. It is being said that Ankita is devastated by the news.

She took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of a diya (oil lamp) and white flowers against the backdrop of her pooja ghar (house temple). Along with the picture, she wrote, “CHILD Of GOD 😇”

Ankita was seen visiting Sushant’s Bandra residence to meet his father and sisters after his demise. She was seen with her mother and close friend Sandip Ssingh.

Earlier, television actress Arti Singh had revealed about Ankita’s condition. Arti said that she contacted Ankita and asked her about her health. “I had known Sushant through Ankita (Lokhande) only. He was a very nice guy and was very motivating. I have spoken to Ankita and asked her if she is fine. Ankita needs her space and I want to give her that.”

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police is currently investigating his death case. His alleged girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty was questioned for almost nine hours. Rhea was staying with him during the lockdown. Yesterday, Rhea shared a beautiful moment with Sushant on her Whatsapp display.

Rhea also posted the picture as a tribute to Sushant and explained how he had taught her what true love was.