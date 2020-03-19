Bhubaneswar: At least eleven persons were killed after lightning struck them at separate places during thunderstorm and rain in various parts of the state, Thursday.

One Jugeshwar Parabhue, 34, was laying bricks for his Indira Awas house when lightning struck him during a thunderstorm and snatched away his life.

A 15-year-old cowherd Bidyadhar Goud was killed while grazing cattle after lightning struck him at Batkari village under Papdahandi block in Nabarangpur district. Kalandi Nayak, 52, was killed when he was grazing his oxen at Kandrapasi village under Sadar police limits in Keonjhar district.

Two women Tiki Polei, 18, of Hatiguda village and Nayani Nayak, 52, of Brahamnipadar village in Bhanjanagar of Ganjam district were killed in the calamity. Tiki was plucking green gram crops with her mother from their farmland when lightning struck her. She was pronounced dead at the Bhanjanagar hospital. Nayani was killed when she was cutting a date tree branch in her village.

Two youths Manglu Naik, 30, and Bablu Kishan, 31, were killed in Ghantibuda village under Dharuadihi police limits in Sundargarh district. Another youth Raghunandan Kishan accompanying them was rendered critical and admitted to the Sundargarh headquarters hospital. They were collecting kendu leaves when lightning struck them.

A youth Bapi Nayak was killed while laying bricks on his farmland at Apandara village under Balikuda block in Jagatsinghpur district.