Thiruvananthapuram: The Thiruvananthapuram District Mohanlal Fans Association on the superstar’s 60 birthday Thursday gave their consent for donating their organs to the state run ‘Mrithasanjivini’ programme.

Receiving the pledge of 500 fans, State Health Minister K.K.Shailaja said this was a noble act and Mohanlal has always been a friend of the health department.

“He ( Lal) has always been part and parcel of our department. In 2017 when there was a spread of diphtheria, he came forward and acted in a short campaign film on why the vaccines should be taken. He is our brand ambassador of aMrithasanjivini’ programme and this act of the fans of his is worth appreciating,” said Shailaja.

Shailaja wished him all the best on his birthday.

Winner of five national awards, for those in the industry he is Lal, but those who consider him dear refer to him as ‘Laletten’.

The star is locked up at his Chennai residence and is busy on his mobile connecting with his close friends who have been with him since his glittering screen career began way back in 1978, when he did his first film ‘Thiranottam’.

By now he has acted in over 340 films, which include other south Indian languages too and for the first time in his career, he has been sitting idle, ever since the lockdown began.

His screen rival superstar Mammootty came out with a video wishing Lal all the best.

” We known each other for over three decades and had a wonderful journey together. Whenever he calls me aichetten’, I feel some sort of emotional attachment. Though a few others also address me like that, I don’t get the same feel, as when Lal addresses me that way. Beyond films also we have had an excellent relation and let us all travel forward, though we do not know how long, but as long it happens, let us move together,a said Mammootty.

Tamil icon Rajanikanth in his video wishing him a happy birthday said,” Mohanlal you are a wonderful person. Wishing you all the best,” .