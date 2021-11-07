Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin was among the first to wish actor and politician Kamal Haasan on the occasion of his 67th birthday.

In a tweet Sunday, Stalin said, “I express my sweet birthday wishes to my dear friend, ‘Kalaignani’ Kamal Haasan, one of the finest actors of Indian cinema and the President of the Makkal Needhi Maiam. I wish him good health and urge him to continue his good services.”

Responding to the chief minister’s tweet in Tamil, Kamal said, “To my dear friend M.K. Stalin, who has emerged as a fine example among chief ministers, your wholehearted birthday wishes have added more colour to my birthday.”

Stalin’s Kerala counterpart, Pinarayi Vijayan, also extended his birthday greetings to Kamal Haasan.

Taking to Twitter, Vijayan wrote, “Hearty birthday wishes dear @ikamalhaasan. You have always stood by Kerala in our every need. We are proud of your precious contributions to our cinema and culture. I wish you more happiness and success in your life and career.”

The actor was swift to respond. He tweeted back: “Kerala was my first shelter which fostered me into lead roles in cinema. Apart from that I admire Malayalees and you sir @vijayanpinarayi for being their valorous and benevolent leader. Thank you.”

It wasn’t just the Kerala Chief Minister who greeted the Tamil actor. Malayalam superstar Mammootty also extended his birthday greetings, wishing Kamal Hassan “a great year ahead”.

Six-time National Award-winning lyricist Vairamuthu too took to Twitter to post his birthday greetings to Kamal Haasan. “Just like what Kalaignar Karunandhi said about MGR, I too can say about Kamal Haasan: ‘He has been my 40-year friend’,” the lyricist tweeted.

He likened the gifted actor to a burning flame that looks to move up, even when a matchstick is held down and asked what could victories or defeats do to such a person.

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu too was among the scores of others who wished Kamal Haasan a happy birthday. He tweeted, “To the epitome of excellence. Wishing you a very happy birthday @ikamalhaasan sir!”

The unit of Kamal Haasan’s ‘Vikram’ wished him a happy birthday by releasing the first look of the film Saturday evening.