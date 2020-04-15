New Delhi: April 15 remains to be a special date in cricket history as two greats of the game -– Sir Vivian Richards and Sachin Tendulkar –- scored centuries 25 years apart.

On this day in 1986, legendary West Indies batsman Richards has scored a 56-ball century against England in a Test match. That remained in the record books as the fastest Test century until former New Zealand captain Brandon McCullum smashed a 54-ball ton against Australia in Christchurch in 2015/16 to take the record.

Richards, widely regarded as one of the greats of the game, scored 8,540 runs in 121 Test matches he played during his stellar career.

On the other hand, in 2011, Tendulkar scored his maiden and only Indian Premier League (IPL) century on this day.

Tendulkar, who played with Mumbai Indians (MI), smashed an unbeaten knock of 100 in 66 balls and helped the team post 182/2 against Kochi Tuskers Kerala (KTK) at the Wankhede Stadium.

However, KTK chased down the target quite comfortably riding on brilliant half centuries from McCullum and Mahela Jayawardene.

Tendulkar played a total of 78 IPL matches in which he amassed 2,334 runs, including 13 fifties and a hundred.

IANS