Jeypore: He is a national level Kabaddi player. During his school days, he participated in many national level competitions and earned many laurels.

Now he grazes cows and works as a security guard to share the burden of his father in running the family.

Meet Umakanta Khara, a resident of Disariguda village under Baipariguda block in Koraput district.

After primary education, Umakanta was enrolled at Brahmanguda High School. It was here where he shone as a Kabbadi player. Spotting his talent, he was allowed to participate in national level Kabaddi competitions where he earned many laurels.

Umakanta dreamt of representing India in Kabaddi but luck had something else in store for him. “Due to lack of money and opportunity, I had to give up both education and Kabaddi for good. Whenever I look at my certificates and prizes, I find solace in them but at the same time feel the pain for not being able to fulfill my dream,” said Umakanta.

Umakanta is presently helping his mother in cooking, his father in farming, grazing cows and working as a security guard at Jeypore government hospital.

