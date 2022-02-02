Malkangiri: People in ‘Swabhiman Anchal’, once the cut-off area of Malkangiri district, have the reason to cheer as they will be participating in panchayat polls after more than a decade.

A few years ago, the area used to be a hotbed of Maoists. However, changes happened after the construction of Gurupriya bridge on Chitrakonda reservoir.

Gradually, the Maoist citadel started crumbling and people started reaping the benefits of developmental initiatives. The hard work which was put in to free the area from the clutches of the ultras has paved the way for panchayat polls in Swabhiman Anchal.

The three-tier polls would be held under close watch of security forces. Development, connectivity, presence of security forces and faith of the locals in democracy and governance has changed the face of the erstwhile cutoff region of Malkangiri district.

The region comprises 151 villages of nine panchayats. The GPs are Jantri, Panasput, Gajalmamudi, Jodaamba, Paparmetla, Badapada, Badapadar, Dhuliput and Ralegeda.

Over, 30, 000 voters of 151 villages will exercise their franchise in this election. The area, which was once trekked by the Red rebels, is now abuzz with sloganeering and campaigning.

The walls and trees once used by Maoists to stick their posters are now decked up with banners and posters of various candidates in the fray for the polls.

The locals are now holding village committee meetings to discuss development issues in their areas instead of participating in Praja courts. The area did not see proper elections for over 10 years as fear of Maoists loomed large.

The ultras used to award death sentence to anyone who dared to defy their orders against polls. Many of the villagers had to quit their homeland and shift to other parts of the district, but there are others who take the pride of calling themselves as natives of Swabhiman Anchal.

Chitrakonda region will go to the rural polls February 24 and people here are happy to be part of the festival of democracy.

Although the contesting candidates are yet to launch campaigns in bigger way, they are leaving no stone unturned to reach out to the voters and educate them about the benefits of participating in the elections.

Sources said more than 300 nominations for sarpanch, ward member and panchayat samiti member posts have been filed in Chitrakonda block.

The villagers are of the opinion that earlier it was like a headless family and there was no one to listen to and address their plight. However, things would change now, they added.

Narsingh Sinderi and Daitari Golari, both sarpanch candidates of Paparmetla panchayat said now they would participate in the election and ensure development in their region.

PNN