Several medications have been banned globally, including in India, due to significant health risks. These bans are enforced to protect public health from adverse effects associated with certain drugs.

Nimesulide

Once a popular non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) used for pain relief and fever reduction, Nimesulide was banned in India for pediatric use in 2011 due to concerns over liver toxicity. In December 2024, the Indian government extended this ban to veterinary use after studies linked the drug to lethal kidney problems in vultures consuming treated livestock carcasses.

Phenacetin

Phenacetin, an analgesic and fever-reducing agent, was widely used until it was found to cause kidney damage and cancer. Consequently, it has been banned in many countries, including India.

Benfluorex (Mediator)

Marketed as an anti-diabetic and weight-loss drug, Benfluorex was withdrawn from the global market after being linked to heart valve disease and related fatalities. The European Medicines Agency recommended its withdrawal in 2009, and it is not approved for use in India.

Fixed-Dose Combination (FDC) Drugs

In August 2024, the Government of India banned 156 FDC drugs, which are combinations of two or more active pharmaceutical ingredients in a single dosage form. The ban includes certain antibiotics, painkillers, and multivitamins such as the combination of Paracetamol, Tramadol, Taurine and Caffeine was also prohibited to eliminate potentially harmful drug amalgamations lacking therapeutic justification.

Methylhexanamine (DMAA)

Initially used as a nasal decongestant, Methylhexanamine gained popularity as a dietary supplement and performance enhancer. Due to concerns over its safety, including risks of heart attacks and strokes, it has been banned in several countries.

These bans underscore the importance of rigorous drug evaluation and monitoring to ensure public safety.

