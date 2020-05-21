London: Drug maker ‘AstraZeneca’ secured its first agreement Thursday for 400 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. ‘AstraZeneca’ has been provided with USD one billion to go had and make the vaccine.

Order placed

The Anglo-Swedish company reported it had received the money from the US Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority. The money will be used for the development, production and delivery of the vaccine, starting this fall.

The investment will accelerate the development and production of the vaccine, AstraZeneca Chief Executive Pascal Soriot said. The company had already joined forces with the British government. “We will do everything in our power to make this vaccine quickly and widely available,” said Soriot.

Other companies in race to produce vaccine

Pharmaceutical companies including also ‘Moderna’ and ‘Sanofi’ are also in a race to develop and produce a vaccine against coronavirus. Experts have said that vaccines are a must if countries want to ease lockdown restrictions and norms. And if countries do no regain normalcy it is the economy and people who are going to suffer.

What AstraZeneca has to say

In a statement as markets opened, AstraZeneca said it has now secured manufacturing capacity for one billion doses. It aims to secure further agreements to expand capacity further over the next months. This will be done ‘to ensure the delivery of a globally accessible vaccine’.

The company also finalised its licence agreement with Oxford University for the vaccine, now known as ‘AZD1222’. The vaccine was developed by Oxford University’s Jenner Institute, working with the Oxford Vaccine Group.

Oxford University research

However, it is still not clear whether the ‘AZD1222’ is the vaccine that can cure positive cases of coronavirus. Scientists have been tight-lipped over the chain of developments. However, decision by the US company to invest over one billion dollars for manufacturing of the drug certainly evokes hope.

With licenses being finalised and investments made, there is probably some light at the end of the dark coronavirus tunnel. Experts are hoping that among the many vaccines on trial – both at the animal and human stage – AZD1222 is best option for COVID-19 patients. Also ‘AZD1222’ can be used to built up immunity to combat the COVID-19 virus.

Process of clinical trials

A Phase I/II clinical trial of AZD1222 began last month to assess safety, immunogenicity and efficacy in over 1,000 healthy volunteers. The volunteers are in the age group of 18 to 55 years. They have been chosen from several trial centres in southern England.

AstraZeneca is aware that in the end the vaccine named ‘AZD1222’. However, sources said that the initial results have of the trials have been very positive. This has prompted many scientists to bank their hopes on ‘AZD1222’. They are hoping that this will be the new vaccine to help the human race win against coronavirus.

