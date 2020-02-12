Bhubaneswar: Several doctors treating cancer patients in the state pitched for introduction of Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) vaccines in government hospitals to prevent cervical cancer cases in the state.

According to the oncologists, people in tribal and rural areas of districts like Nabarangpur, Koraput and others are still reporting more cases of cervical cancer. The higher numbers are reportedly attributed to lesser penetration of vaccines in these areas.

Oncologists claim that more than 90 per cent of the cervical cancer cases are because of the HPV infections among women. However, the vaccine is still mostly confined to private hospitals.

“Many countries have drastically reduced new cervical cancer cases with the massive usage of HPV vaccines in their health systems. HPV infection is not the only cause of cervical cancer but of course the leading cause behind it,” Dr Lalatendu Sarangi, Director, Acharya Harichar Regional Cancer Centre (AHRCC) told Orissa POST.

He said that the vaccine should be part of the government vaccination schedule. “This should be part of the vaccination regime in the public health system and the Odisha government is seriously thinking about this,” he added.

According to Sarangi, while other districts report more cases of breast cancers among women, districts like Nabarangpur and Koraput are still reporting more cases of cervical cancer because of lack of awareness, different sexual lifestyle and lower penetration of the vaccine.

Some doctors treating cancer at the AIIMS, Bhubaneswar also opine that HPV infections are the leading causes for cervical cancer but the literate, urban and women from affluent families have been able to protect themselves from this through HPV vaccines, available through private hospitals.

According to health department officials, the state public health centres are now offering 11 essential vaccines for the kids which were earlier confined to seven. HPV is also one of the vaccinations which have still been kept out of the government hospitals in the state.

