Basudevpur: Bhadrak police Wednesday seized more than 1.5 kilograms of cannabis and arrested a person from New Jagannath Chhak under Basudevpur police limits for allegedly smuggling the contraband.

The accused has been identified as Damodar Behera, a resident of Jagannath village.

According to police officials, acting on a tip-off, the cops conducted a raid and seized the contraband.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of IPC and the accused has been forwarded to court.

Notably, police seized more than 51 kilograms of cannabis from a van and arrested two persons January 9 in connection with the incident on NH-59 near Asurabandha area in Ganjam district. The police acting on a tip-off about the illegal transporting of cannabis intercepted a vehicle and recovered the cannabis stashed in sacks.

