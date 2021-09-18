New Delhi: Minister of State for Labour and Employment Rameshwar Teli Saturday urged trade unions to give their full support to spread awareness among unorganised workers about the e-Shram portal, saying around one crore workers have already registered on that.

Teli along with Chief Labour Commissioner (Central) D P S Negi held an interaction with unorganised workers, trade unions and media at IIIT-D Jabalpur, to sensitise them about the features and benefits of the recently launched e-SHRAM portal for creating a national database of unorganised sector workers, a labour ministry statement said.

The minister while explaining the simple and speedy process of registration also highlighted that within 26 days of the launch of the e-Shram portal around 1 crore beneficiaries have already been registered.

The minister informed that in an unprecedented measure taken by the government for the welfare of unorganised sector workers, the e-SHRAM portal will provide for free registration of more than 38 crore unorganised workers in the country and will aid the delivery of the social security schemes to them.

This portal will cater to all unorganised sector workers, including construction workers, migrant workers, gig and platform workers, street vendors, domestic workers, agriculture workers, milkmen, fishermen, truck drivers etc.

“Each registered worker will be given an e-SHRAM card with unique Universal Account Number (UAN) which will allow him/her to access the benefits of the various social security schemes through this Card across the country and will aid the delivery of the social security schemes,” he stated.

Teli highlighted that the centralized nature of the database will ensure the access of the benefits across the country by building in the portability of social security and welfare benefits required for the workers like the construction workers and migrant workers.

In addition to this, there is also a provision of Rs 2 lakh Accidental Insurance cover for every registered unorganized worker on e-SHRAM Portal.

If a worker is registered on the e-SHRAM portal and meets with an accident, he will be eligible for Rs 2 lakh on death or permanent disability and Rs 1 lakh on partial disability. While interacting with media persons and trade unions, he also underscored the role of state governments in creating this database of unorganised workers.

“The States/UTs will own their data and the State/ UT Governments will primarily mobilise and register the unorganised sector workers of their respective State/UTs on the e-SHRAM Portal and this data can be utilised by the State/UT Governments for delivery of various social security schemes to unorganised workers as per eligibility”, he stated.

Highlighting the various benefits to workers from registering on e-SHRAM portal, Teli said that given the huge presence of unorganised workers ( Direct & Indirect) in the Ordnance Factories, Refineries, Petrol companies & Nationalised Banks all out efforts should be made by Respective Managements to facilitate their registration on the portal at the earliest so that they can derive the benefits.

He also informed that many such outreach efforts are being planned across the country to sensitise the various stakeholders about the need and the benefits of registering on e-SHRAM Portal.

Ministry of Labour & Employment, in technical collaboration with NIC, has developed an e-SHRAM portal for online registration of Unorganized workers for creation of a comprehensive National Database of Unorganized Workers (NDUW) seeded with Aadhaar.

PTI