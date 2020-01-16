Berhampur: A man was killed and another was injured while shooting a TikTok video near Khajuria by-pass on National Highway-16 in this town of Ganjam district Wednesday evening.

They were shooting the video while riding a bike when a truck hit them from behind.

The deceased was identified as 32 years old Siba Shankar Sahu, a resident of Sukunda village under sadar police limits and the injured one as Siba Patra of Golanthara area. The injured Siba is the deceased’s brother-in-law.

Siba Shankar was riding the bike and his brother-in-law riding pillion when they were shooting the video on the highway. Near Khajuria by-pass, a truck hit them from behind and sped away from the spot.

Under the impact of the collision, both Siba Shankar and Siba were thrown off their bike and hit on the road. Local people rescued them and rushed them to MKCG Medical College and Hospital here in an ambulance. The doctors there declared Siba Shankar dead on arrival.

On being informed, police reached the hospital and handed over the body to the family members after getting the post-mortem performed. Registering a case (Case No-03/20), the police have launched a manhunt to trace the truck and its driver. They are verifying the footage collected from the CCTV cameras installed along the National Highway, it was learnt.

PNN