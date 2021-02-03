Nayagarh: A person was killed and two others were critically injured after a brick-laden truck overturned at Sunamunhi in Khandapada area of Nayagarh district Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Abhaya Swain, a resident of Sikharpur village.

According to a source, the mini-truck carrying bricks was heading from Rajsunakhala towards Bhubaneswar. The driver and two others were travelling in the truck. It was when the truck was nearing Sunamunhi that the driver lost control on the wheels, leading to the mishap. The driver of the truck and another one also sustained critical injuries.

Hearing the noise and cries, local residents rushed to the spot and rescued the injured ones and shifted them to Khandapara hospital.

After getting information from local people, police and fire personnel reached the spot, recovered the body for post mortem and seized the vehicle.

The police have launched an investigation to find out the cause of the mishap.

PNN