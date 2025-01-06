Kochi: A man was taken into custody Monday, and at least 30 people were booked for allegedly posting obscene remarks on the social media page of Malayalam actress Honey Rose, police said.

The case was registered based on a complaint lodged by the actress Sunday night.

The Kochi Central Police said a man, hailing from the district, was detained in this regard and an investigation is underway.

The accused were booked under various sections of the BNS, including section 75 and section 67 of the IT Act. “Interrogation of the person in custody is going on,” a police officer said.

BNS 75 deals with sexual harassment, and IT Act section 67 refers to punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form.

The accused would be identified with the support of the cyber cell, and necessary action would be taken, police sources said.

The police action came a day after the actress put out a Facebook post accusing an individual of stalking her and making sexually inappropriate remarks, including through media platforms, which she claimed outraged her modesty.

A number of people posted offensive comments below the particular post, prompting Rose to approach the police.

In the FB post shared Sunday morning, Rose wondered whether it was acceptable for someone to insult a woman based on their perceived superiority due to wealth.

However, she did not disclose the identity of the person she accused of stalking her.

The actress stated in the post that the man had initially invited her to a programme as a guest, an invitation she had accepted. She alleged that after she declined subsequent invitations, the person began insulting her as a form of retaliation.

Honey Rose is known for her roles in a handful of movies in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu.

PTI